Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Shares of KROS opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,366,425.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $96,803.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,356 over the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

