KeyCorp Comments on Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

AIMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

AIMC stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.46%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

