KeyCorp Comments on Arista Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a report released on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

Shares of ANET opened at $125.92 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $191,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,694 shares of company stock valued at $83,153,897 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,493,000 after buying an additional 3,170,752 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

