Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. cut their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Keyera has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

