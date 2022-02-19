Keyera (TSE:KEY) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.19.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$30.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$24.17 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 244.11%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.