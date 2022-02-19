Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) Announces Dividend of €0.26

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of €0.26 ($0.30) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON KGP opened at GBX 88.38 ($1.20) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.82. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of GBX 56.50 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 107 ($1.45). The company has a market capitalization of £160.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
