Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) Announces Dividend of €0.26

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of €0.26 ($0.30) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON KGP opened at GBX 88.38 ($1.20) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.82. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of GBX 56.50 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 107 ($1.45). The company has a market capitalization of £160.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

