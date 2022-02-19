Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 10,407 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $937,781,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,197,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,375,000 after purchasing an additional 263,480 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $145.74 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.81. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,513 shares of company stock worth $83,961,601. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

