Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 12,608 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 212.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 564,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 238.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $287.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $207.01 and a one year high of $373.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.65.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

