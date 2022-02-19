Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

