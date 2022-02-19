Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 38,639 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 38,639 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

NYSE CRM opened at $196.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $195.79 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

