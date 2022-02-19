Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,408.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,533.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,516.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.