Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,097 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $127.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.37 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.73. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

