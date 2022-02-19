Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,496 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

