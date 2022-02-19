KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) PT Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

KNBE opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.80. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $294,552.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,136 shares of company stock worth $586,707.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

