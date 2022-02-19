Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 254,100 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRUS stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 56,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.32 million, a PE ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 2.30.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRUS shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

