L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Short Interest Up 32.9% in January

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

LHX traded down $3.38 on Friday, hitting $217.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $181.60 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $24,627,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

