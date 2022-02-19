Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 98,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $153.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $188.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.60.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

