Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $100,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,970,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,849 over the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lantronix by 357.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LTRX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 160,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,639. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $241.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

