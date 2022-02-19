Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Lasertec stock opened at $187.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.85. Lasertec has a twelve month low of $187.59 and a twelve month high of $305.48.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

