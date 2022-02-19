Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Lasertec stock opened at $187.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.85. Lasertec has a twelve month low of $187.59 and a twelve month high of $305.48.
About Lasertec
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lasertec (LSRCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.