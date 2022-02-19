Lattice Semiconductor Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.27. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $85.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $119,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,249. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.