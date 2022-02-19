Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of LAUR opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,988,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,720,000 after buying an additional 679,014 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 6,195,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,828,000 after buying an additional 302,085 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 96,841.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,586,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,064,000 after buying an additional 5,580,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Laureate Education by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,793,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,429,000 after buying an additional 423,765 shares in the last quarter.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

