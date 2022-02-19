Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Europe began coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a C$46.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

