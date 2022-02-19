Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,612,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after buying an additional 54,399 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $215.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $163.12 and a 52 week high of $218.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.