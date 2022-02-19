Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 109,761 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,761 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.94.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CZR opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $96.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

