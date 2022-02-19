Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 64,960 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,960 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,917,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,735 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,022,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $34,825,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 253.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after buying an additional 699,377 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $29.81.
LifeStance Health Group Profile
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeStance Health Group (LFST)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST).
Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.