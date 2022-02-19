Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 64,960 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,960 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,917,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,735 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,022,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $34,825,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 253.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after buying an additional 699,377 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.