LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $137.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE LCII opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.75. LCI Industries has a one year low of $113.48 and a one year high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.57.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCI Industries (LCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.