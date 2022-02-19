Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

Leidos stock opened at $93.01 on Thursday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Leidos by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

