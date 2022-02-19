Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on Leoni in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €10.14 ($11.52).

Shares of LEO opened at €10.53 ($11.97) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €8.19 ($9.31) and a fifty-two week high of €18.50 ($21.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.13 and its 200-day moving average is €12.56.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

