Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LICY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a current ratio of 28.35. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.