Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $75,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 186.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SEA by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,675,000 after buying an additional 244,786 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of SEA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $417,670,000 after buying an additional 198,381 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SEA by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in SEA by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

Shares of SE opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.72 and a 200 day moving average of $273.35. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $119.41 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

