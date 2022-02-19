Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,993,000 after purchasing an additional 711,626 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,707,000 after acquiring an additional 153,518 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 34.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,057,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,918,000 after acquiring an additional 530,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 35.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,929,000 after acquiring an additional 493,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 48.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,407,000 after acquiring an additional 583,297 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARES opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Bank of America began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $9,004,103.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

