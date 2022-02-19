Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $165.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $99.01 and last traded at $102.56, with a volume of 459166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 68,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.