Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) versus Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Financial Review

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Lion Group has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navient has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lion Group and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A N/A N/A Navient 20.76% 20.46% 0.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Navient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lion Group and Navient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Navient 0 6 3 0 2.33

Navient has a consensus target price of $21.88, suggesting a potential upside of 18.63%. Given Navient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navient is more favorable than Lion Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion Group and Navient’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group $10.23 million 2.91 -$3.35 million N/A N/A Navient $3.45 billion 0.86 $717.00 million $4.02 4.59

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Summary

Navient beats Lion Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio. The Consumer Lending segment owns, originates, acquires and services high-quality private education loans. The Business Processing segment engages in the provision of government and healthcare services. The Other segment consists of corporate liquidity portfolio, gains and losses incurred on the repurchase of debt, unallocated expenses of shared services and restructuring/other reorganization expenses. The company was founded on November 7, 2013 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

