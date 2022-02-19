Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 8,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,425,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

