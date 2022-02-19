Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 8,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,425,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.
LTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.
About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
