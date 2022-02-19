LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Gap Down to $55.60

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.60, but opened at $52.22. LKQ shares last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 38,263 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

