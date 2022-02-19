London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI) Declares GBX 0.55 Dividend

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LFI stock opened at GBX 38.75 ($0.52) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.99. London Finance & Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42.80 ($0.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 41.86 and a quick ratio of 41.79.

About London Finance & Investment Group

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

