London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI) Declares GBX 0.55 Dividend

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LFI stock opened at GBX 38.75 ($0.52) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.99. London Finance & Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42.80 ($0.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 41.86 and a quick ratio of 41.79.
About London Finance & Investment Group
Featured Stories
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for London Finance & Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Finance & Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.