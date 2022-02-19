London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 7,500 ($101.49) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSEG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($139.38) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($116.37) to GBX 9,300 ($125.85) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($135.32) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($128.55) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,130 ($123.55).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 6,620 ($89.58) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,079.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,362.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,502 ($87.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,920 ($134.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67.

In related news, insider Tsega Gebreyes acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($95.89) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($115,063.60).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.