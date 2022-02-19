LPL Financial LLC Acquires 42,015 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 739,111 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $64,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

