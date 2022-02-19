LPL Financial LLC Acquires 49,992 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Waste Management worth $72,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $142.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.