LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.81% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $57,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $69.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

