LPL Financial LLC Buys 94,241 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.12% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $60,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter.

EWU stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29.

