Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $308.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

