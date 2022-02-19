Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Director Sells $2,042,040.00 in Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $2,042,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

