Luna Coin (LUNA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.00

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 47.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Luna Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Luna Coin has a market capitalization of $6,831.23 and $12.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded down 50.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00126882 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Luna Coin Coin Profile

Luna Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org . Luna Coin’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

