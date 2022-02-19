Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target upped by Raymond James to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. cut Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.61.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 300,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

