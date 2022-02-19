LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $635.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVMUY. Zacks Investment Research raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale upped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($977.27) to €900.00 ($1,022.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($863.64) to €820.00 ($931.82) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Erste Group upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.54. 99,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,619. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $124.26 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day moving average is $157.09.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

