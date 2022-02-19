Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,731 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.16% of Vontier worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

