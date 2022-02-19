Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,282,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 49,990 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 40,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

CERN opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.