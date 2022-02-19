Man Group plc Has $8.57 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 210,774 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $419.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $354.17 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.02 and its 200 day moving average is $434.82.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

