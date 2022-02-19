Man Group plc Purchases 627 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Man Group plc raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 893,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,619,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 250,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

NYSE WBS opened at $59.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBS. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.